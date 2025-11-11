Nintendo teases new Lego Ganondorf diorama

HQ

Fans of Lego and Zelda seem to have something really special to look forward to next year. Nintendo has just confirmed that the next major building set is on the way, and judging by the short video clip posted on X, it's all about a Ganondorf diorama - lifted straight from the final battle in Ocarina of Time.

This also ties in pretty neatly with the Great Deku Tree set that was released some time ago, and also matches some of the rumors that have been doing the rounds online for some time now.

According to several reliable sources the set will consist of 1003 pieces and is scheduled for release on March 1st next year. The exact price of the new set is still unknown, but based on the number of pieces and the fact that it's a licensed product - as well as comparing it to the previously mentioned Deku Tree - it will most likely retail for at least 180 dollars.

Are you up for some more Zelda Lego?