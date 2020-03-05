LIVE

Nintendo teams up with Levi's to present new clothing line

Clothing brand Levi's is creating a line of Super Mario clothes for Nintendo fans to swoon over.

The famous jeans company Levi's recently teased a collaboration with Super Mario on Twitter. It is the very first time that Nintendo teams up with thee, so it's kind of big news if you like both video games and clothes. The clean-looking line can be seen below. What do you think of the brand collaboration?

Here is the full line-up:
Crew Neck T-shirts - 4,000 yen (33€/29£)
Polo Shirt - 6,000 yen (50€/43£)
501 Shorts - 7,000 yen (58€/50£)
'93 501 Shorts - 8,000 yen (67€/58£)
Hoodie - 9,000 yen (75€/65£)
Short Overalls/Coveralls - 10,000 yen (84€/72£)
Dad Trucker Jacket - 14,000 yen (117€/101£)
Trucker Jacket - 14,000 yen (117€/101£)
501 Crop - 15,000 yen (125€/109£)
93 501 Selvedge Jeans - 16,000 yen (134€/116£)
Overalls/Coveralls - 16,000 yen (134€/116£)

Some accessories will also be available, and will cost from 15£ to 31£ (17€ to 36€).



