Nintendo Systems, a new company to expand entertainment offerings on new systems

The agreement between Nintendo and DeNA will focus on creating new entertainment systems to reach more consumers.

HQ

Nintendo and DeNA, a company specializing in mobile and browser games, have taken their business relationship to a new level by creating a new subsidiary, Nintendo Systems.

This new company is born to "create unique entertainment innovations by merging Nintendo and DeNA's respective commitments to entertainment and technology."

The truth is that Nintendo already owns a significant stake in DeNA, with more than 10% of the company's shares. This deal will serve Nintendo to expand its business in mobile devices, such as Mario Kart Tour (which will now welcome Poochy as a new driver).

In addition, the newly founded company will start recruiting staff in June, so if you are interested, you should keep an eye on this website.

