Nintendo Switch's firmware update 10.0.2 is now available

Nintendo has released a new update (10.0.2) for Switch and Switch Lite consoles, but it's a minor update, which only introduces some improvements and fixes bugs and other small issues found in the previous update.

First, the 10.0.2 update fixed a problem inherent in the Controller Pro, which, for some strange reasons, was not recognized correctly by the platform, with subsequent difficulty for players to use it to play. Apart from this important resolution, Nintendo doesn't report any other significant improvements, except those relating to the stability of the system.