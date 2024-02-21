Nintendo Switch's Endless Ocean Luminous is the third entry to the scuba diving adventure

"♫ Let your arms enfold us

Through the dark of night

Will your angels hold us

Till we see the light ♪"

Come on, admit you were already signing before entering the whole piece. This was one of the heavily-rumoured announcements for today's Nintendo Direct (including certain dolphin clue that in the end had nothing to do with the Gamecube), and now it's an official reality: Endless Ocean is returning on the Nintendo Switch with a brand-new entry called Luminous.

The sequel to the firs two Wii games is set in the Veiled Sea, a new region in which every immersion means a change to its submarine areas. But the big news is not that, neither the beautiful, crisp HD graphics coming from the originals, but the fact that up to 30 players can scuba-dive together online. In their expeditions, they'll stumble upon more than 500 marine species, and the announcement makes its clear some will be mythological.

Endless Ocean and Endless Ocean: Adventures of the Deep released on the second half of the 2000s, developed by Arika for the Wii. By the same studio, Endless Ocean Luminous will release on May 2, 2024.

Here's its first trailer: