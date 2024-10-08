Nintendo Switch updated to version 19.0.0

HQ

Nintendo has updated Switch firmware once again, to Version 19.0.0. All players that start their Switch from October 8, 2024, will have to go through a small wait to get the firmware up to date, to version 19.0.0.

However, as it has been the case for many years now, this regular updates don't bring anything new to the user interface or experience. Patch notes just say "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience."

According to dataminers @OatmealDome, "Pretty much every system component was updated. This is normal for major updates, as the entire OS is rebuilt with a newer SDK version. It'll probably take a bit for those smarter than me to investigate the exact changes."

The user believes this is related to new SDK releases internally, so while users won't see anything different, deveolpers may need to update their games accordingly.

The previous update, 18.1.0, happened in June 2024, that actually removed a function, the possibility to post Twitter (X) pictures from the console's gallery.

Many Switch users have been asking Nintendo to revamp the system's menu, but it's clear now there won't be any new relevant changes to the Switch's interface. The Switch's successor, suspected to be named Switch 2, is around the corner, and many fans are expecting to be announced this month (we still hope it will be called Super Nintendo Switch).