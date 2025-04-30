Nintendo Switch update 20.0.0.0 has arrived

HQ

With Nintendo Switch 2 drawing ever closer, all our attention has been focused on the Japanese company's new console. However, it's important to keep an eye on what's new on the Switch system, which introduces major changes to the user experience and paves the way for its successor, Switch 2.

The most notable new feature is the addition of the Virtual Game Card system, which will allow users to digitally access their purchased games and DLC. This is accompanied by a new menu on the main screen. This feature simulates the use of physical cartridges, allowing games to be loaded and ejected virtually on two different consoles with the same account. In addition, they enable the function of borrowing virtual cards between members of the same family group.

This addition, in a nutshell, is a sentence for the cartridges of a lifetime, implying that Nintendo does not want to continue to rely on the usual support. Also, the lending function has a fourteen-day cut-off.

The update introduces GameShare, the new Switch 2 exclusive feature, for local game sharing between nearby consoles, though it won't be usable between the original or OLED/Lite model. Related to security, they've added verification options, adding the ability to protect the virtual card menu via PIN or login.

Similarly, the system for transferring saved data has been improved, as well as a new function for migrating data from the original Nintendo Switch system to Switch 2. This can be done through local communication or through a dedicated server for those who do not have the new console.

Finally, on the aesthetic front, the News and Nintendo eShop icons have been modified, the most controversial of which has been the change from classic orange to a new red for the new Switch 2. There have also been changes to the user icons, albeit minor ones.

With all these changes, we see Nintendo preparing for the transition to its new generation of consoles. If you want to check out the full patch notes, you can do so here.

What do you think about this new update?