Nintendo Switch update 12.0.0 is live now, here's what it includes

Nintendo Switch owners are now be able to download system update 12.0.0, the console's first update since December 2020. It might not be the most feature rich update to ever grace the console, but 12.0.0 does include a save data backup fix that some users might find handy.

As Nintendo notes on its website, the update will most likely download when your Switch is connected to the internet, but if this doesn't happen you can always set it to download from the System Settings menu.

The official patch notes can be found below:

We fixed the issue with the save data backup feature, where in rare cases, the automatic backup of save data is interrupted if a communication error occurs during completion of the save data backup process.

For steps on how to check if the error is occurring or what to do if the error has already occurred, you may find this information helpful

