Nintendo Switch to get a manga reading app in March

A manga reader is coming to the Nintendo Switch. While the Switch and third-party entertainment don't have the best of relationships - you still can't watch Netflix on the console, for example - but you do get the odd app here and there to enjoy videos and more.

And now, Shogakukan is launching a manga reader on the Switch. As per Manga Watch, the reader will land on the 13th of March in Japan. You'll need to hold the Switch in portrait mode to use it, with the thumbsticks letting you change page while the D-pad is used to change screen orientation.

You can zoom in or out with the X/Y buttons, and you'll also get access to Shogakukan's entire library of manga. The only catch is we don't know if this app is coming internationally or just to Japan. It would surely be popular out in the West, too, where manga and anime continue to be incredibly popular.

