English
Nintendo Switch system update 13.2.0 is out now

Nintendo is upping the console's stability ahead of the holidays.

HQ

Nintendo has just rolled out a brand-new update for the Switch ahead of the holiday period. Sadly, there are no flashy strapline features here, and update 13.2.0 simply just improves the stability of the console. Still, you can download the update now by heading to 'System Update' in the System Settings menu.

You can take a look at the update's patch notes below:

Ver. 13.2.0 (Distributed November 30, 2021)
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



