Nintendo Switch System Update 12.0.3 is out now

Nintendo Switch owners will find another update waiting for them when they boot up their consoles. Update 12.0.3 is out now and it is yet another stability update for the hybrid system with no new major additions included.

The last major update for the console was actually update 11.0.0 which launched in December. This update, if you recall, added info on Nintendo Switch Online to the Home Menu and it also enabled users to transfer their screenshots and videos to other devices.

