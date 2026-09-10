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Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort presented in a new trailer

During Wednesday's Nintendo Direct, we finally got a better look at the 13 sports we can look forward to...

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In just over a month, we'll get to play sports with Nintendo again, because on October 22, they're releasing their upcoming Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. It's a fairly well-rounded game with a total of 13 sports, specifically:


  • Archery

  • Basketball

  • Bowling

  • Boxing

  • Golf

  • Jet skiing

  • Jump rope

  • Propeller plane

  • Skateboarding

  • Table tennis

  • Tennis

  • Thumb wrestling

  • Volleyball

Nintendo has now released a new trailer that lets us take a closer look at the game, including the Achievements-inspired photo mode, the avatars we can use (and how we can customize them), single-player, multiplayer, and the mini-game-style variations of the different sports.

Check out the video below.

Nintendo Switch Sports ResortNintendo Switch Sports Resort
Nintendo Switch Sports ResortNintendo Switch Sports Resort
Nintendo Switch Sports ResortNintendo Switch Sports Resort

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