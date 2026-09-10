Nintendo Switch Sports Resort presented in a new trailer

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In just over a month, we'll get to play sports with Nintendo again, because on October 22, they're releasing their upcoming Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. It's a fairly well-rounded game with a total of 13 sports, specifically:



Archery



Basketball



Bowling



Boxing



Golf



Jet skiing



Jump rope



Propeller plane



Skateboarding



Table tennis



Tennis



Thumb wrestling



Volleyball



Nintendo has now released a new trailer that lets us take a closer look at the game, including the Achievements-inspired photo mode, the avatars we can use (and how we can customize them), single-player, multiplayer, and the mini-game-style variations of the different sports.

Check out the video below.