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      Nintendo Switch Sports Resorts
      Featured: SGF 2026 Coverage

      Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is the sequel to Wii Sports Resort

      It includes 12 different motion-based sports to play.

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      Try saying that five times fast. A long-awaited sequel to the legendary Wii game that everyone could play has now been confirmed, with intuitive gameplay via physical movements taking centre stage. You can look forward to beating your friends in a total of 12 disciplines, including: table tennis, archery, jet skis, boxing, tennis, volleyball, bowling, basketball, golf, thumb wrestling (not yet an Olympic sport, but we hope it's coming), skateboarding, hang gliding, and jump rope.

      Nintendo Switch Sports Resorts launches on October 22 and should be just as essential as previous titles in the series.

      Will you be bowling or smashing on the Switch 2 this October?

      Nintendo Switch Sports ResortsNintendo Switch Sports ResortsNintendo Switch Sports Resorts

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