Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Gameplay Preview: Summer's Not Over Yet

Rarely in a busy Gamescom schedule do I have a moment for anything that isn't on my planned agenda for the day, but on my first morning, not only did I have time spare, but there was enough time to head to the public area and check out what Nintendo had to offer. The lines weren't long, thanks to it being a business-only day, but I had time only for one demo. Mario and friends looked fun, but the newest thing I could see on the floor was Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, a sequel designed to spur nostalgia in my brain, as I recalled the hours I'd spent working through all the sports of Wuhu Island in the original Wii Sports Resort.

After dragging along someone I'd met at a previous appointment (shout out to Isiah Williams of TechRadar for being such a good sportsman), we managed to get a spot to play some Nintendo Switch Sports Resort. Four sports were on offer: thumb wrestling, archery, jet ski racing, and ... bowling? Don't get me wrong, I love knocking pins down as much as the next guy, and there are new bowling modes in this game, but it definitely felt a little odd to see it there, despite its classic status. I'll also admit I didn't end up playing bowling. I had some time, but not much.

I got stuck right into some thumb wrestling, as it's one of the most unique minigames I've seen in a Nintendo sports title. You hold the joy-con upright, moving your thumb from side to side until it's time to slam down on your opponent. It doesn't have a great amount of depth to it, besides the option to fake out an opponent by baiting them with a well-timed thumb placement. Still, it ends up being a lot of quick fun, largely due to the tension created by getting your thumb caught. If someone presses your thumb down, you shake the joy-con like mad to get it out. The amount of shaking needed increases the more you get pinned, leading to some incredible moments of last-minute kick outs, like the main event of a WWE pay-per-view.

I'm not sure I can see thumb wrestling being an instant family favourite. It'll be fun between two siblings, maybe, but I can't imagine getting grandma hooked on it in the same way she'll love playing tennis from the couch, waving the joy-con back and forth like she's trying to fan an invisible person sitting in front of her. The jet ski racing created somewhat of a similar feel, but it ups the use of the joy-con's motion controls in such a satisfying way that it quickly became my favourite of the three sports I tried.

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Officially named Power Cruising, the minigame sees you take control of both joy-cons, holding them like you're holding onto bike handles, or incidentally like you're riding a jet ski. Tilt the controllers, and you'll be able to turn your vehicle with handling that takes a minute to get used to, but is surprisingly satisfying once you get the hang of things. Flick your wrists back, and you can activate a speed boost, which refreshes itself the more waves you ride over. It's another simple game, but it better encapsulates the summer sporting atmosphere of Switch Sports Resort in my opinion, and delivers something that gives a sense its fun won't fade after a few rounds. I'm not sure I could say the same of thumb wrestling, despite my fondness for it.

Finally, there was archery. Again, you've got to hold onto both joy-cons. You've also got to hold them like you're stringing a bow and arrow. Sorry grandma, no lazy form allowed here. You aim with a button press, which zooms the camera in closer to the target, but you have to move both joy-cons to keep your aim steady. Factor in the wind, and archery proves the most challenging minigame I played as part of this brief demo. Isiah seemed a natural instantly, thrashing me decisively, so perhaps it was more of a skill issue on my end. Even so, getting to use the motion controls in a way that went beyond just pointing and shooting was a lot of fun. It's also one you can definitely imagine producing a lot of family fun, as you can end up in a competition of who is the least bad at the game, flinging arrow after arrow into nowhere.

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The Sportsmate avatars still leave a lot to be desired design-wise, but in its sporting ventures Nintendo Switch Sports Resort is a clear upgrade to the original. Just as Wii Sports Resort clears the original Wii Sports in many ways, the variety of games and utilisation of motion controls in Switch Sports Resort shows a consistent improvement compared to its predecessor. We didn't get to try out the open world, and only played a few games, but the impression remains that this is a game sure to produce a lot of fun for the entire family, even if it can't quite capture that nostalgia golden age of Wii Sports Resort.