Nintendo Switch sales surpass the PS4 and Game Boy

Nintendo confirms the Switch console has sold 122.55 million units as of the 31st of December, 2022, putting it firmly above the lifetime sales figures of the Game Boy (118.69 million) and PS4 (117.2 million)

This puts the Nintendo Switch as the third best-selling console of all time, but it still has a ways to go before it event gets close to number 1. Right now, the PlayStation 2 is sitting at the top spot with 155 million units sold, and behind that there's the Nintendo DS, which sold a total of 154.02 million.

However, this is still an impressive feat for the Switch. Also, it seems its software sales have done well too, as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet managed to shift 20 million copies in just 6 weeks, putting them in the top 10 of best-selling Switch games of all time.

It does seem that overall, Nintendo is still considering this latest quarter to be somewhat of a negative surprise, as it is lowering its sales expectations for the next quarter.

Thanks, VGC.