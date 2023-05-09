Nintendo Switch sales surpass 125 million worldwide

HQ

Nintendo has just published its earnings for the end of FY22, and the company has shown some impressive figures, including the confirmation that the Nintendo Switch has sold over 125.62 million units since its release in 2017.

Of course, this includes the original, Lite, and OLED models of the hybrid console, but it is still an impressive number nonetheless. Moreover, the Switch managed to sell over 3 million units in its last quarter alone, showing that the demand for the console remains high.

In terms of software sales figures, we've seen The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sell another 810,000 copies ahead of the release of its sequel this week. Also, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold another million copies, and Metroid Dread alongside the new Fire Emblem and Kirby games have surpassed 1 million units sold.

Check out the full earnings report here.