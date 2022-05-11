Nintendo Switch sales reach 107 millions, aims to beat Game Boy and DS

HQ

Nintendo has updated its sales numbers, and they do so on the back of a strong quarter and fiscal year. As of March 31, 2022, 107.65 million Nintendo Switch devices have been sold worldwide, with 4 million sold between January and March this year alone.

The Japanese company has revealed very good hardware and software sales. In its latest financial report it shows a strong quarter, better than last year's thanks mainly to Kirby and the Forgotten Land (2.65 million copies sold) and Pokémon Legends: Arceus (12.64 million units).

2022 remains the second best year for Nintendo's hardware sales thanks to the OLED model push. A total of 23.06 million Nintendo Switch consoles were sold between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022 (-20% YoY), of which 5.75 millions were of the OLED model alone. The trend is also very favourable for this revision. During the last quarter it beat standard model (1.77 millions) and Lite model sales.

And what about next year? Nintendo is starting with cautious forecasts, mainly due to manufacturing and distribution problems. They expect to reach March 31, 2023 with 21 million more Switches in the market, a total of 128 million consoles which would exceed the Game Boy by 10 million. They also expect to sell 210 million extra software units. If they achieve this figure (1,032 millions of games), Switch would be the Nintendo console with the most titles sold, surpassing even the nearly 950 million of the Nintendo DS.

Something sensible given the Switch's historical software sales. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reached 45.33 millions after selling almost 10 millions during the last year. Pokémon games are amassing some crazy numbers, their consoles make every title a good seller (Metroid Dread is now the best-selling Metroid in history) and Nintendo is preparing a consistent line-up for the coming months with games like Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football or Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Will another Switch model be added to the equation to reach their goals?