Spelunky 2

Nintendo Switch release date confirmed for Spelunky and Spelunky 2

Set to launch right this month.

Way back in last December we mentioned that Spelunky and Spelunky 2 will be arriving on Nintendo Switch this summer. Now, the release date has finally been confirmed.

Via Twitter, developer Mossmouth announced: "The light of your torch illuminates the glint of a gold idol... #Spelunky and #Spelunky2 are both coming to #NintendoSwitch on August 26, in North America, Europe, and Australia! Other regions will be announced soon!"

So, soonish, we will be able to put our hands on these two cute platform games in about 2 weeks. Are you looking forward to trying these on your hybrid console?

Spelunky 2

