Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S take sales nosedive in the US

Last month was pretty rough when it came to hardware sales in gaming. All three major consoles in the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S saw significant sales drops compared to last year.

According to data from Circana (via Mat Piscatella), September's video game hardware sales fell by 44% when compared to the same period last year. It is the lowest monthly hardware spend total since September 2019.

Xbox Series hardware dropped by 54%, PlayStation 5 dropped by 45%, and Nintendo Switch by 23%. Outside of these sales drops, another interesting bit of information was dropped regarding the PS5. While for the longest time, consoles with a disc drive have dominated the life-to-date unit sales of the PlayStation 5, and still make up more than 80% of the total sales, 40% of September's consoles were digital.

