Nintendo Switch production increasing this year

HQ

Nintendo is looking to increase the production of its Switch console this year, despite some thinking this could be the hybrid hardware's last.

According to Bloomberg, thanks to diminishing component shortages and a demand for the Switch that remains high even seven years after the console first launched, Nintendo has all the reason to keep pumping out its latest console.

There are recent rumours that a Switch successor will be out in late 2024, but this doesn't mean that Nintendo will necessarily start to slow down the production of the 2017 hybrid machine.

If anything, it seems the gaming giant is hoping that 2023 will be one final great year for the Switch, before the focus moves to whatever console comes along to replace it.