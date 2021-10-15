English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pass will release on October 25

A 12-month single membership will set you back £34.99.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Nintendo sure managed to entice us when it revealed that an Expansion Pass would be coming to the Switch Online service containing N64 and Mega Drive titles. One detail that we have been curious to learn since its reveal though is its price, as it's an aspect that could be make or break. Fortunately, Nintendo has just provided a few further details on the service and it doesn't seem to be too outrageously offensive (of course, opinions will differ).

It has been revealed that a 12-month single membership will cost £34.99/ €39,99 and a 12-month family pass will cost £59.99/ €69,99. Those moving from a standard Switch Online membership will also receive a discount and the extent of this will be dependent on the time on the membership remaining. Lastly, it was revealed too that the Expansion Pass will be launching on October 25.

Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pass will release on October 25


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy