Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pass will release on October 25

Nintendo sure managed to entice us when it revealed that an Expansion Pass would be coming to the Switch Online service containing N64 and Mega Drive titles. One detail that we have been curious to learn since its reveal though is its price, as it's an aspect that could be make or break. Fortunately, Nintendo has just provided a few further details on the service and it doesn't seem to be too outrageously offensive (of course, opinions will differ).

It has been revealed that a 12-month single membership will cost £34.99/ €39,99 and a 12-month family pass will cost £59.99/ €69,99. Those moving from a standard Switch Online membership will also receive a discount and the extent of this will be dependent on the time on the membership remaining. Lastly, it was revealed too that the Expansion Pass will be launching on October 25.