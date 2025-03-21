Nintendo Switch Online to launch major "strategic" update in March

HQ

Updates and new additions to Nintendo Switch Online's catalogue aren't as glamorous as new or more recent releases coming to Game Pass or PS Plus, but they're no less welcome to retro gaming fans. This time it's no less than four titles joining the Super Nintendo / Super Famicom catalogue, and all of them are classic strategy games.

They are the turn-based classics Nobunaga's Ambition, Nobunaga's Ambition: Lord of Darkness, Romance of the Three Kingdoms IV: Wall of Fire, and Uncharted Water: New Horizons. They all join the subscription service on 28 March, and you can get a glimpse of their gameplay in the trailer below. Granted, their graphics and fluidity have been far surpassed by later instalments of their series, but there's no doubt that these were some of the most influential strategy titles in history, the ramifications of which extend to the present day.