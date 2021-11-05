Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions have exceeded 32 million

HQ

Despite its many controversies, subscriptions are still surprisingly high for Nintendo's Switch Online service. According to the company's recent Corporate Management Briefing, it has been able to amass more than 32 million paid subscribers (as of September 2021). This impressive figure is more than a third of the Switch's 92.87 million install base.

Looking to the future, the company has also noted that it strives to "continue to improve and expand" the core experience and its newly-released Expansion Pack. Sadly though, it hasn't been detailed how Nintendo plans to do this in the months ahead.

The next batch of figures should be interesting, as they will reveal how well the Expansion Pack performed. The trailer for this add-on did become Nintendo's most disliked liked YouTube video in history, but we can see it enticing many others to upgrade. Being able to play N64 classics like Super Mario 64 and Ocarina of Time on the go is certainly enticing, and then there's also the catagloue of Mega Drive titles that players can delve into.

