Nintendo Switch Online points to an "exciting next year"

If you're a console user, you'll probably know that to squeeze the full potential of the current generation, it's highly recommended (though not essential) to pay for a subscription service, which gives access to additional features such as online play, exclusive content and an additional catalogue of games that you can enjoy without buying them, as long as you keep the subscription active. Xbox has it all already unified in Game Pass, and Sony uses PS Plus. And both options are pretty widespread, so it seemed strange that with Nintendo Switch being the best-selling of the three consoles to date, its Nintendo Switch Online service didn't enjoy the popularity of its competitors, but that may not be the case for much longer.

As you're probably aware, a few days ago Nintendo requested 10,000 trial users for a playtest, and the requirement was to have an active NSO + Expansion Pass subscription at the time of sign-up. The quota was filled in a matter of minutes, and so far the whole process has not been made public. But now users of the service have received a promotional email about NSO celebrating its third anniversary, and it points specifically to an exciting year ahead.

Beyond the now-undelayed Nintendo Switch 2 announcement, what the information suggests to us is that Nintendo Switch Online is going to focus in a different way than it does now with the arrival of the upcoming hardware, most likely in an effort to catch up with other services, which among other things offer direct voice communication options between users, an achievement/trophy system and more.

What do you think NSO could improve in the future?