Nintendo Switch Online fleshed out with three Super Nintendo classics

HQ

Over the past few weeks, we've been able to report on how Nintendo has been releasing a large number of game soundtracks to its Nintendo Music app. Fortunately, they haven't forgotten about the retro games for their Switch Online service, continuously replenishing lately, and now they've added three new (old?) ones.

This time it's two rather obscure titles - previously never released in Europe - we can look forward to, along with a Super Nintendo adaptation of a Neo Geo classic in the Fatal Fury series. The titles in question are:



Fatal Fury 2



Super Ninja Boy



Sutte Hakkun

