Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass is now available via a new console update

The day has finally arrived and N64 and Mega Drive games are now playable via Nintendo Switch Online. Software update 13.1.0 can be downloaded now, and it adds support for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass, as well as improving overall system performance. Do note that whilst the N64 and Mega Drive apps can be freely downloaded, you'll need to upgrade your membership if you want to start playing.

This is a pretty exciting day indeed, as N64 classics such as Mario Kart 64, Ocarina of Time, and Yoshi's Story will be playing on the Switch for the very first time. The Mega Drive selection of titles isn't lacking either, as it includes gems like Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Ristar, and Golden Axe. All of these games, of course, have benefits too like the option to create save states, play in online multiplayer, and rewind past errors.

In case you might have forgotten, you can see the pricing for the Expansion Pass below: