Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will allow free upgrade packs for "selected" Switch 1 games

Nintendo has announced Nintendo Switch 2 versions for some of the original Switch games: Metroid Prime 4, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Mario Party Jamboree, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and its predecessor Zelda Breath of the Wild are the only titles confirmed so far.

It seems these versions, in addition to better graphics and performance, will also include other improvements, like "Mouse controls" in Metroid Prime 4, new levels in Kirby or minigames in Mario Party. But the question most people ask is... how much would they cost?

We don't know that yet, but we can assume it won't be cheap, seeing how expensive games are. But if you are a subscriber for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, you will get some of those for free.

And we insist, some of them.

"Selected upgrade packs" will be free

On Nintendo's website, we read that "Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members playing on Nintendo Switch 2 will soon gain access to upgrade packs for both the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom games, allowing them to enjoy the Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of these games at no additional cost."

The website has an image showing also Kirby, Metroid and Mario Party, but the text only specifies the Zelda games. What is more, they say "Selected upgrade packs at no additional cost", so we can assume they only refer to the Zelda games, whose upgrades aren't as extensive: better graphics and compatibility with the new "Zelda Notes" on the App. Kirby or Mario Party, which actually adds new gameplay content, may not be included on Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

The good news is that -as far as we know- no price increases has been announced for Switch Online + Expansion Pack, which will be the same subscription from the original Switch, and will add some GameCube games, only on Switch 2.