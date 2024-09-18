Nintendo Switch Online expanded with four new Super Nintendo classics

Dansk
Slowly but steadily, Nintendo continues to beef up the library of retro games for its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service. Today, four new (well...) games have been added, and it's a pretty nice selection of slightly smaller titles we suspect many might have missed.
We're guessing the latter three are completely unknown to most of you, but you can get a little peek at them in the video below. See something you plan to download and try out?