Nintendo Switch Online expanded with four new Super Nintendo classics

Three of which are actually quite obscure.

Slowly but steadily, Nintendo continues to beef up the library of retro games for its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service. Today, four new (well...) games have been added, and it's a pretty nice selection of slightly smaller titles we suspect many might have missed.


  • Battletoads Double Dragon

  • Big Run

  • Cosmo Gang The Puzzle

  • Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen'in Shūgō!

We're guessing the latter three are completely unknown to most of you, but you can get a little peek at them in the video below. See something you plan to download and try out?

