English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Nintendo Switch Online boosted with Golf, Donkey Kong, Cobra Triangle, and more

Bask in the summer sunshine with some hit retro classics.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

As we all know, summer vacations have a tendency to just rain away while we all long for sunshine. Now Nintendo is stepping in to help us play a round of golf in the nice weather, to go boating, and ride a motorcycle.

They've added seven new (or very old, depending on how you look at it) games to their Switch Online subscription service, and it's a line-up that's equal parts fancy and obscure, including two Rare titles - Cobra Triangle and Solar Jetman - as well as Sunsoft's The Mystery of Atlantis, which has never before been released in the West.


  • Cobra Triangle

  • Donkey Kong Jr Math

  • Golf

  • Mach Rider

  • The Mystery of Atlantis

  • Solar Jetman

  • Urban Champion

Check out a short presentation video of the games below and remember that you can download these games and play them offline as long as you verify your membership online once a week. After all, few things beat playing cosy retro games on the beach or in the hammock, right?

HQ
Nintendo Switch Online boosted with Golf, Donkey Kong, Cobra Triangle, and more


Loading next content