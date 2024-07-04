Nintendo Switch Online boosted with Golf, Donkey Kong, Cobra Triangle, and more

HQ

As we all know, summer vacations have a tendency to just rain away while we all long for sunshine. Now Nintendo is stepping in to help us play a round of golf in the nice weather, to go boating, and ride a motorcycle.

They've added seven new (or very old, depending on how you look at it) games to their Switch Online subscription service, and it's a line-up that's equal parts fancy and obscure, including two Rare titles - Cobra Triangle and Solar Jetman - as well as Sunsoft's The Mystery of Atlantis, which has never before been released in the West.



Cobra Triangle



Donkey Kong Jr Math



Golf



Mach Rider



The Mystery of Atlantis



Solar Jetman



Urban Champion



Check out a short presentation video of the games below and remember that you can download these games and play them offline as long as you verify your membership online once a week. After all, few things beat playing cosy retro games on the beach or in the hammock, right?