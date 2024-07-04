Nintendo Switch Online boosted with Golf, Donkey Kong, Cobra Triangle, and more

As we all know, summer vacations have a tendency to just rain away while we all long for sunshine. Now Nintendo is stepping in to help us play a round of golf in the nice weather, to go boating, and ride a motorcycle.
They've added seven new (or very old, depending on how you look at it) games to their Switch Online subscription service, and it's a line-up that's equal parts fancy and obscure, including two Rare titles - Cobra Triangle and Solar Jetman - as well as Sunsoft's The Mystery of Atlantis, which has never before been released in the West.
Check out a short presentation video of the games below and remember that you can download these games and play them offline as long as you verify your membership online once a week. After all, few things beat playing cosy retro games on the beach or in the hammock, right?