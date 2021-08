Nintendo Switch Online app, if you don't know, is an app that helps Switch players enhance their online gaming experience. By using the app, you can use voice chat during online play and access game-specific services, etc.

Now, the app has been updated to version 1.12.0, and the changes include:



Changes to the display during voice chat have been applied.



Minor issues have been resolved.



System requirements have been updated to iOS 12.0/Android 6.0 or higher.



Do you find the updated app more handy?

Thanks, nintendoeverything