Nintendo Switch Oled Special Edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaked

HQ

It is the most anticipated game of 2023 for almost all gamers (as attested by its award at The Game Awards and in the Famitsu rankings in Japan. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to be one of the biggest releases of the coming year, and the sequel to Breath of the Wild won't just be a game, but will be accompanied by a special edition OLED model Nintendo Switch console.

This has been discovered by Resetera users via leaked images on Chinese forum Tieba (which has leaked other Nintendo models and titles in the past), showing both the look of the console's packaging and the hardware itself. This new OLED model has details on both the chassis of the console and the Joy-Con and dock of those strange straight-lined symbols that Link's arm also has in this new adventure, and which it seems will be central to the new abilities in the adventure. Check them out below and click on them to see them at full resolution.

While the game's May 12 release date is still just over five months away, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has yet to reveal any details about its plot or what new mechanics and powers Link will have, but if there are already Switch models finished and in the hands of retailers, expect Nintendo to reveal more details very soon. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer for the game below.