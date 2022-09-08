Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Edition announced

A new limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED model to commemorate the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Nintendo has just made two big announcements about Pokémon Scarlet/Violet, coming out on November 18. The first one was an amazing trailer in which we saw a bunch of locations, characters and new Pokémon, and the second one was a trailer of a limited edition Nintendo Switch OLED designed with Pokémon Scarlet/Violet in mind.

This new Switch OLED model is more colourful than the special edition of Splatoon 3 that has been on sale for a few days, and features the shields of the Grape and Orange teams of the Paldea region on the Joy-cons. Also on the dock are images of Miraidon and Kiraidon, the legendary Pokémon of this ninth generation. Just like the Splatoon OLED edition, this new Switch model will go on sale a little before the release of the games, and will hit stores on November 4, 2022. You can see all the details in the trailer below.

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet

