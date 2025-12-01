Nintendo Switch mobile companion app gets updated with Game Chat and iOS ecosystem enhancements
Notifications can now be triggered, and you can also send invitations to players you've previously matched with in GameChat.
Nintendo Music and Nintendo Today! aren't the only official apps you can take advantage of on your mobile device related to Nintendo and its games. There's also the Nintendo Switch App, a companion app that lets you access your friends list and a gallery of images directly imported from your Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 systems, as well as social features like GameChat. And now Nintendo is preparing for a potential surge in Nintendo Switch App users over Christmas with the 3.2.0 Nintendo Switch App update (spotted by Nintendo Life), which adds some interesting features.
Perhaps most importantly, you can now enable notifications from the app, which indicate for example when a friend connects from Nintendo Switch and what they are playing. You can also send invites via GameChat to people who are friends, but with whom you have previously played in session. This is sure to grow some communities and even forge friendships. Finally, features have now been added to create dedicated in-app albums on iOS devices.
You can check out all the notes on the latest Nintendo Switch App patch below.
Nintendo Switch App 3.2.0 Update Notes
- The app no longer supports iOS versions prior to iOS 16. iOS devices must have iOS 16 or later to be compatible with this app.
- The notification you received when a friend comes online has now been updated to include the name of the software they're using, if applicable.
- You can now send friend requests to users you chatted with in a GameChat session.
- You can now copy the hashtags for a software title. This can be done from the details for a screenshot or video.
- You can now create a Nintendo Switch App album in the iOS Photos app. To use this feature, enable it from Settings in this app.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the order of screenshots and videos to change when downloading several at once.
- Other small bug fixes have also been made.