Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Drift Caused by Fundamental Design Flaw

As discovered by a consumer group.

Anyone who has played a Nintendo Switch for some time will likely be aware of the dreaded Joy-Con drift. Usually, it involves a cursor moving without player input due to what Nintendo described as wear and tear on the controllers.

However, as reported by Eurogamer, UK-based consumer group Which has been looking into why Joy-Con drift happens. In the study, it was found that there is significant wear on the joysticks of the controllers even after just a few months of use.

For a long time Nintendo has argued that this issue is not as widespread as consumers and consumer groups have made it seem and that it has improved the design of its Joy-Cons on multiple occasions.

Even with Nintendo's insistence that this issue isn't so prevalent, it has faced multiple lawsuits in the past and now Which is even recommending that the gaming giant refund those who have had to replace their Joy-Cons since the Switch first launched back in 2017.

Nintendo Switch OLED

