news

Nintendo Switch is getting new NES, SNES and Game Boy games today

Kirby's Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, Side Pocket and Xevious have been added to the online service.

There are still a few gems missing from Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pack's library of NES, Super NES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games, but the wishlist just got a bit smaller for quite a few out there.

Nintendo has suddenly announced that the following four games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online tonight:

Game Boy


  • Kirby's Dream Land 2

  • BurgerTime Deluxe

NES


  • Xevious

Super NES


  • Side Pocket

You can see them all in action below if any of them are unfamiliar.

