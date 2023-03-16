Nintendo Switch is getting new NES, SNES and Game Boy games today

HQ

There are still a few gems missing from Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pack's library of NES, Super NES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games, but the wishlist just got a bit smaller for quite a few out there.

Nintendo has suddenly announced that the following four games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online tonight:

Game Boy





Kirby's Dream Land 2



BurgerTime Deluxe



NES





Xevious



Super NES





Side Pocket



You can see them all in action below if any of them are unfamiliar.