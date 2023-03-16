Nintendo Switch is getting new NES, SNES and Game Boy games today

Dansk
There are still a few gems missing from Nintendo Switch Online and its Expansion Pack's library of NES, Super NES, Nintendo 64, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games, but the wishlist just got a bit smaller for quite a few out there.
Nintendo has suddenly announced that the following four games have been added to Nintendo Switch Online tonight:
Game Boy
NES
Super NES
You can see them all in action below if any of them are unfamiliar.