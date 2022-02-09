Nintendo Switch is getting its own version of Wii Sports

Nintendo has just announced at the latest Direct that the Switch will be getting its own version of Wii Sports, in a game that is creatively called, Nintendo Switch Sports. The title will be bringing six sports at launch, with plans for more in the future.

As for the six sports that will be available at release, they will be; Bowling, Tennis, Football (or Soccer as it's called in the trailer), Chambara (a style of sword fighting), Badminton, and Volleyball. We're told that each sport will feature Joy-Con motion control support, with a sub-mode of Football, Shootout Mode, available to be played with a Joy-Con leg strap, one of which will be provided in a physical copy of the game.

There will also be local and online multiplayer support, with online featuring matchmaking that seems to have a skill-based formula to it, as it was mentioned that as you become a better player, you will begin to face better players in return. To ensure the online modes work well at launch, it was mentioned that there will be an Online Play Test on February 18-20, with anyone with a Switch Online membership able to partake.

But, with all of this talk of launch in mind, when is the game coming you ask? April 29 to be exact.

As a final note, we're told that launch won't even be the end of what this game will be serving up as it was noted that in a free update in the summer, players will be able to play the full Football mode with one handheld Joy-Con and one leg-strapped Joy-Con, and following this, in the fall, the seventh sport, Golf will be coming as well - with both of these post-launch additions landing in free updates.

Check out the announcement trailer for the game below, and be sure to mark February 18-20 on your calendars to test Nintendo Switch Sports a little bit ahead of its April release.