Nintendo Switch is close to surpassing PlayStation 2's total sales in the US

Despite recent financial reports highlighting the slowdown in hardware sales, it appears that the console sales market is still going strong, at least in the US. Circana analyst and CEO Matt Piscatella has updated sales data from major manufacturers, and reveals that Nintendo Switch is just 1.1 million units away from surpassing PlayStation 2's total sales in North America. Switch remains the third best-selling console in US history, behind PS2 and Nintendo DS.

Piscatella also states that when comparing the same time period since launch, current PS5 sales are 7% higher than its PS4 predecessor, which is also quite positive. Finally, he also points out that Xbox Series remains in the same stretch of success as Xbox 360 throughout its lifecycle, and concludes with "No, the console market isn't doomed".

What do you think, will Nintendo Switch be crowned the best-selling console in US history in the end before it is discontinued?