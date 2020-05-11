Nintendo Switch is "barely in the middle of its cycle"

As you probably already know, Nintendo recently held an earnings call in which it revealed how well its latest fiscal year was for the company, starting from several sales data about software and, of course, the company's latest console, Nintendo Switch, which has shipped 56 million units.

According to some reports that emerged from that meeting, it seems that the Kyoto company stated that the hybrid console is "barely in the middle of its cycle", as reported on Twitter by David Gibson, who joined a Q&A following the meeting. If Switch actually followed the roadmap of previous consoles - Nintendo Wii was released in 2006, followed by Wii U in 2012 - it's very likely that it will be replaced by a new home console in 2023.

It's very likely that the console will be joined by a more powerful model or with some new features later, however.

