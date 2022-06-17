Cookies

news

Nintendo Switch has now sold more than 25 million units in Japan

And Animal Crossing: New Horizons is still the best-selling game in the region.

The Nintendo Switch has now surpassed another impressive sales milestone, as the hybrid console has officially sold more than 25 million units in Japan alone. This information comes from Famitsu, who report that off the 25 million, approximately 18 million came from the base Switch model, around five million came from the Lite, and around two million from the OLED version.

As for the games that are played on the device in the region, Animal Crossing: New Horizons remains the game to beat, at an astounding 7.26 million sales in the country, with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate coming in second at 4.89 million, ahead of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at 4.66 million in lifetime sales.

This of course all comes as the Switch is in its fifth year on the market at the current moment.

