Nintendo Switch Harvest Moon pack shows its first screenshots

HQ

Studio Natsume announced in January the Nintendo Switch release of the 3DS title bundle Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village. The bundle, optimised for Nintendo Switch, comes with updated interface and controls, and improvements to resolution, textures and effects.

In today's announcement, Natsume confirmed that the project will arrive in physical and digital formats in June 2025, with no specific date set at this time. It will include DLC and is available to pre-order now on the Natsume Store for $65, with which you will receive an acrylic figurine.

Here are some of the images shared by the developer.