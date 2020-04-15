Nintendo Switch firmware update v10.0 is now live

If you own a Nintendo Switch console, update it to the firmware version 10.0 as soon as possible because it comes with some interesting and useful features.

The most important one is the option to remap any button on the controllers and save up to five different profiles. Officially, it only works with official hardware, meaning Joy-Cons, Switch Pro Controllers and Switch Lite buttons, but some third party controllers got it as well. Now, you can decide which button prompts Link to run in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Also useful is the transfer data system. Before the update, users were allowed to transfer data between systems and also save new data on a microSD card. The new firmware brings a new system to transfer almost any data (not every file is supported) from the system memory to an SD card and vice versa. You can even select more than one game at a time.

Nintendo Switch's v10.0 system update adds a bookmark feature to the News section of the main menu so you can now choose and add up to 300 different news pieces to a quick menu. Finally, if you are one of the millions of players enjoying Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are six new icons bases on the new game, including new outfits for Isabelle, Tom Nook and his nephews.

As usual, it takes just a few seconds to download and install a new update for Nintendo Switch. More information can be found on Nintendo's support site.