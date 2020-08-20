Nintendo Switch files appear in Tony Hawk 1+2 demo

You're watching Advertisements

Once again, Activision announced the remake of a classic game for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but not for Nintendo Switch. This time around we're talking about Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2, but the story sounds familiar because the situation looks similar to that of both Crash Bandicoot remakes and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. All three games ended following on the Switch. Might it be the same for our old friend Tony?

The new game is not out yet, but a potential Switch release has been already spotted. Dataminers have found clues in the demo version. In first place, someone called Iron Hawk published on Discord channel THPSGOAT three screenshots explaining the control scheme across the Joy-Con, the Pro Controller, and in portable mode.

Hours later, officialpvp from Reddit found a piece of code prompting an error for not being logged in on Switch, identical to the PS4 and Xbox One error lines.

Maybe Vicarious Visions just left the door open for a potential port of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 on Nintendo Switch and this is by no means an official confirmation. However, there's isn't usually smoke without fire and Activision have been here before.