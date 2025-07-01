Nintendo Switch devices are about to get more expensive for Canadians

HQ

Nintendo has announced a price hike for the Nintendo Switch family of devices specifically in Canada. The change is coming to meet adjusting "market conditions", which likely is in reference to the tariffs being put in place by President Trump and which have affected many around the world.

As for what is exactly being impacted, as per Newswire, we're told that it's only Switch 1 systems, games, and accessories, so the following:



Nintendo Switch



OLED model



Nintendo Switch Lite



Accessories



Physical and digital games



These price changes will not affect the Nintendo Switch 2 system nor Nintendo Switch Online memberships or Amiibos, and as for when the official pricing adjustment will go through, we can expect the specifics to be announced on August 1.

There's no reference that this is a sign of what's to come for others around the world, but perhaps it is an omen of sorts... What do you think?