      Nintendo Switch Becomes Third Best-Selling Console of All Time

      Despite rumours of a new console coming soon, Switch sales refuse to slow down.

      HQ

      The Nintendo Switch has outsold Nintendo's own Game Boy console to a tune of 118.99 million units. Combining the sales of the Switch OLED, Switch Lite, and original Switch, Nintendo's hybrid console has now become the third best-selling of all time.

      This is according to VGChartz, who have estimated the latest Switch sales. In the Switch's sixth year since launch, it is incredibly impressive that it can still pull off enough sales to place it further up the charts. Now, there's just the DS and PS2 to beat before it takes the crown.

      It is interesting that the Switch is selling so well due to recent rumours that soon we could be seeing the end of the console. Hopefully, Nintendo won't be about to abandon the hybrid formula of the Switch that made it so popular in the first place.

