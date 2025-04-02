Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in June

HQ

We absolutely expected this to be the case, but during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct it has just been affirmed by the Japanese console maker that the Nintendo Switch 2 will be launching in June.

The console will be launching specifically on June 5, 2025, and will be arriving with a multitude of bundle options, including the launch title Mario Kart World.

Otherwise, we finally have been told what the "C" button on the device relates to, with this being in reference to the "GameChat" feature that enables greater social interaction for owners of the system.

Take a fresh look at the Nintendo Switch 2 below.