Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible with Switch, but some games may not work

Nintendo Switch 2, the much-anticipated follow-up to the 2017 hybrid console, has finally been unveiled. The company revealed the console's design and new controllers in a new trailer. It was also announced that a new Nintendo Direct will take place on April 2, 2025, promising more details about the console, including possible game reveals. Although the trailer showed Mario Kart, many questions remain about the console's full capabilities.

Now, one of the key features is the compatibility with Nintendo Switch games, both digital and physical (no surprises here, as it was already announced that the console would support this, as you can read here). However, this statement wasn't initially clear on whether it would apply to physical copies of games as well as digital versions.

With the new trailer, Nintendo has now confirmed that both types will be supported, ensuring that players can enjoy their physical cartridges alongside their digital libraries. However, not all games may function seamlessly on the new system. Nintendo clarified in the trailer that some titles could have compatibility issues, a common situation seen with other consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Although full details are yet to come, it's expected that specific game types, particularly multiplayer or outdated titles, may not be fully compatible. Will your favorite Nintendo Switch games be playable on the new console? Stay tuned for further updates.

