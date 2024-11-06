Nintendo Switch 2 will be backwards compatible

HQ

Several things have indicated that Nintendo's next console will be fairly similar to Nintendo Switch, so many of us have been hoping that our "old" games will work on Nintendo Siwtch 2/Super Nintendo Switch or whatever it will be called. Now we know that will be the case.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has taken to X/Twitter to confirm that the successor to Nintendo Switch is backwards compatible, as it will be able to play games from today's consoles. He doesn't say whether running the games on the next console will make them look prettier or have more stable frame rates, but the rumours about the console being shown off with a better version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wilds gives us hope.

Furukawa-san also reveals that Nintendo Switch Online will carry over to 2025's console, so there's no need to worry about losing access to your collection of Nintendo 64 games and such.

More information about all of this and the console itself will be revealed within four months.