Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour was made by the Mario Party developer

At the moment, there are two first-party Nintendo Switch 2 games available. One is the popular and well-known Mario Kart World and the second is the strange, divisive tech demo Welcome Tour. The latter, unlike some projects that serve as demos of new hardware, like Astro's Playroom and Wii Sports, arrived as a standalone and paid game that hasn't exactly proven to be a hit among those who have checked it out. Another question surrounding the game is who actually made it. Now we seem to know.

According to Nintendo Cube's website (thanks, GamesRadar+), the studio known for being the Mario Party developer was the creator of Welcome Tour. It's not uncommon to see the studio working on more odd projects like this, as it has also given the world Animal Crossing Pocket Camp, Everybody 1-2 Switch, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, and more.

If you haven't yet snagged a copy of Welcome Tour, be sure to read our review to see if this game is worth your hard-earned cash.