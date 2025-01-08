Nintendo Switch 2 video shows bigger size and magnetic joy-cons

HQ

Excitement is building around the Nintendo Switch 2 as a video from CES 2025 offers a sneak peek at the potential design of the upcoming console. However, it's important to clarify that the footage shows a replica of the Switch 2, not the actual final product. The replica was created by the accessory manufacturer Genki to give fans a taste of what might come in the next generation of Nintendo hardware.

The video highlights two major aspects of the Nintendo Switch 2 that set it apart from its predecessor: its size and the magnetic Joy-Cons. In comparison to the original Nintendo Switch, the replica shown in the video is noticeably larger, suggesting that the screen and overall console dimensions will be expanded. This aligns with rumours that Nintendo might be aiming for a bigger display, which could enhance the gaming experience with clearer visuals and larger gameplay space.

Another major change is the new magnetic Joy-Cons. The video clearly shows how these controllers snap onto the console using magnets, offering a seamless and intuitive connection. Unlike the original Switch, which uses rails to attach the Joy-Cons, this new system appears to simplify the process, making it easier to attach and detach the controllers without the usual effort.

While the video and the replica give us a good idea of what the Switch 2 might look like, it's important to remember that this is not the final version of the console. The footage merely provides a glimpse into what could be coming in the future, and there could still be changes before the actual product is unveiled.

What do you think? Do you like the idea of a larger Switch with magnetic Joy-Cons, or would you prefer the original design to stay the same?