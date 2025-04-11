Nintendo Switch 2 US pre-orders reportedly begin on the 8th of May

HQ

While Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders were scheduled to go live this month, the tariffs meant that Nintendo suddenly had to rethink when it would be able to offer the new console to consumers. Now, with Trump's tariffs officially paused, it seems Nintendo can reveal a new date for pre-orders to begin in the US.

That date, as per Switch2Stock (via Gameranx), is the 8th of May. At least, that's when the first invites will go out, with e-mails sent periodically until everyone is allowed to purchase a console via the My Nintendo Store.

You have to meet a certain criteria to be eligible for an e-mail invite, including having paid for a Nintendo Switch Online membership for a minimum of 12 months, with at least 50 gameplay hours on the console.

If you don't meet any of the criteria, it's worth noting other retailers have their own pre-order plans in the works. If you're based in the US, at least now you know when you can start looking to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2. Elsewhere in the world, the battle for a console has already begun.